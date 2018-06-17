Brooke Putnam, age 22, of Kingston, formerly of Clyde, North Carolina, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born May 12, 1996 in Sylva, North Carolina and a member of Woodland Baptist Church in Waynesville, North Carolina. She has been a resident of Kingston for the past two years and was also a member of the Roane County Writers Society. During her writing career, she had several published articles. She was an avid horse lover and enjoyed spending time with her horse, Tonto. She also helped many through her blogs concerning her journey with Cystic Fibrosis. Preceded in death by her sister, Ona Putnam.

SURVIVORS

Grandparents who raised her as their own

Edward & Betty Anderson of Kingston

Mother

Whitney Schmidt of Ashville, NC

Father

Joey Putnam & wife, Joy of Hoschton, GA

Grandmother

Diane Yarski of Clyde, NC

Grandfathers

Verlin Putnam of Canton, NC

Lee Ewart & wife, Brenda of Sylva, NC

Sister

Jadyn Schmidt of Ashville, NC

Cyster & Best Friend

Elisabeth McClintock of N. Little Rock, AK

A host of Cysters who have supported Brooke during her struggle with Cystic Fibrosis.

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 noon Monday, June 18, 2018 at New Midway Baptist Church with Rev. Rod Garrett, Rev. Brent Forsythe and Jamie Jordan officiating. Interment will follow the service at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD. 201814 or “Take a Breather Foundation”, c/p Brooke Putnam, Attn: Andrew Morse, Two Town Place, Suite 100, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.