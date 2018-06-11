Boat propeller injures three children

Three children were transported to area hospitals after they were struck by a boat propeller on Norris Lake in Campbell County Friday morning.

TWRA says the accident happened when a boat was towing a tube with four children on it. As the boat operator made a turn, investigators say that the kids on the tube realized the boat was going to hit them.

A 16-year-old girl jumped from the tube and was hit while in the water. Two other children, ages 6 and 8, were still on the tube when they were hit. A fourth child reportedly jumped off and was not hurt.

Authorities say the family was visiting the area from Ohio.

The teenage girl was taken by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center while the the two younger children were taken by ambulance to LaFollette Medical Center. No information about their conditions have been released.

The accident happened at the “White Bridge” at Lonas Young Memorial Park in LaFollette.