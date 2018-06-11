Home / Featured / Boat propeller injures three children

Boat propeller injures three children

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 33 Views

Three children were transported to area hospitals after they were struck by a boat propeller on Norris Lake in Campbell County Friday morning.

TWRA says the accident happened when a boat was towing a tube with four children on it. As the boat operator made a turn, investigators say that the kids on the tube realized the boat was going to hit them.

A 16-year-old girl jumped from the tube and was hit while in the water. Two other children, ages 6 and 8, were still on the tube when they were hit. A fourth child reportedly jumped off and was not hurt.

Authorities say the family was visiting the area from Ohio.

The teenage girl was taken by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center while the the two younger children were taken by ambulance to LaFollette Medical Center. No information about their conditions have been released.

The accident happened at the “White Bridge” at Lonas Young Memorial Park in LaFollette.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton resident wins $150K in Powerball

A Clinton resident won $150,000 over the weekend, matching four of the white ball numbers …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.