Bike with a Park Ranger Saturday in Oak Ridge

The National Park Service invites you to join a park ranger for a bike ride on the North Boundary Greenway to see how the former communities of the area have changed during the past 70 years.

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will present this free program on Saturday, June 16, at 10 a.m. The program will begin at the Turnpike Gatehouse and travel down Quarry Trail.

Along the ride, participants will explore the former communities that were here before the Manhattan Project, with rangers stopping several times along the bike ride to point out the area’s rich history.

The trailhead to the North Boundary Greenway is located at the intersection of the Oak Ridge Turnpike and Westover Drive on Highway 95 in Oak Ridge.

For more information or directions, contact the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at (865) 482-1942.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the website for more information on the park at https://www.nps.gov/mapr/oakridge.htm. Follow the park on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManhattanProjectNPS, or follow the park’s Twitter feed @MnhtnProjectNPS or on Instagram @manhattanprojectnps.