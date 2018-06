There will be a Fish Fry on Friday June 22nd from 5 to 7 pm at Andersonville United Methodist Church (3944 Andersonville Highway, Andersonville) to benefit the Sara Longmire Scholarship Fund.

The cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for kids and it is all-you-care-to-eat, featuring fish, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, drink and dessert.