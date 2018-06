A black bear was spotted wandering through Clinton Friday morning.

The city sent out a Code Red Alert to part of the city on Friday morning indicating that the bear had been spotted in the vicinity of JD Yarnell Industrial Parkway and the 1200 block of Seivers Boulevard, heading in the general direction of the Clinton Home Center.

Authorities say that if you see the bear, to give it a wide berth and notify the Clinton Police Department at 865-457-3112.