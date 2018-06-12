Home / Featured / ATVs will be allowed on Highway 116 beginning July 1st

ATVs will be allowed on Highway 116 beginning July 1st

Beginning July 1st, ATV’s will be allowed to travel on Highway 116 for approximately 15 miles in the New River/Rosedale community which will give riders more access to off-road trails from new lodging options in the area.  There are currently a few rental cabins in the area and more on the way, according to Adventure Anderson.

Since the production of coal has decreased, the Devonia community has seen a decline in economic development. Officials are hopeful that these changes will bring more people to the area and create entrepreneurial opportunities for the community.

In addition, the City of Rocky Top has expanded their riding area on the city streets to give better access from lodging to the trails.   Adventure Anderson is currently working on maps that will highlight all the accessible roads.
For more information, visit www.adventureanderson.com or www.exploreoakridge.com.

