American Cancer Society Festival of Hope at Melton Lake Park June 15th

(Submitted) Anderson County residents are asked to come out and enjoy the community festival at the American Cancer Society Festival of Hope at Melton Lake Park in Oak Ridge on Friday, June 15th near the pavilion. The event will begin at 6:00 PM with Opening Ceremonies and a Cancer Survivor recognition. Area cancer survivors will be honored individually prior to taking the group Victory Lap while being cheered on by their family, friends and the public. All area cancer survivors are invited to participate and may start registering as early as 5:00 PM.

After opening ceremonies, the fun will then begin with games and entertainment for the kids and adults. Activities will include Bounce Houses and various Kid’s activities and games. There will be a silent auction during the event. The Oak Ridge Veterinary team led by Dr. Kristin Novinger will host a Cornhole Tournament. Various teams participating in the event will be selling a variety of foods including: tacos, barbecue, hot dogs/chili, sweet treats and much more.

Entertainment at the event includes the band, “110 in The Shade” performing at 6:30 PM and Hayden Bright performing at 8:00. This will lead into the luminaria ceremony at 9:00 PM when hundreds of luminaria bags will be lit in the dark as we remember those persons who have lost their lives to cancer and honor our survivors. Luminaria bags will be available for purchase at the event. Closing ceremonies will take place at 9:45 PM.

Festival of Hope and Relay For Life events are held in over 6,100 communities nationwide and 27 countries. It is the world’s largest fundraising event to fight every cancer in every community. The event brings together friends, families, businesses, schools, and faith-based groups all aimed at furthering the efforts of the American Cancer Society to save lives by helping people stay well, get well and by finding cures. Relay For Life draws attention to the progress being made by the American Cancer Society, and the work yet to be done.

EVERYONE IS INVITED to attend and enjoy the entertainment, food and activities. This is a great way to show your support for anyone who has survived their battle with cancer, to remember someone you have lost to cancer and to Fight Back by helping raise money for research so hopefully you or a family member won’t be the next one diagnosed with this terrible disease.

Event sponsors include: Powell Clinch Utility District, Clinton Physical Therapy Center, Centrus, PCM/Professional Case Management, Mortgage Investors Group, WATE TV. For further information, please call Kelly Lenz at 457-1649 or email at cptcklenz@aol.com. You may also visit the event website at relayforlife.org/andersontn.