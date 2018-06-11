Alzheimer’s & dementia topic of Tuesday event

Over 5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, 110,000 of them live right here in East Tennessee. Here in Clinton, there are a number of programs and services available to the families of those dealing with Alzheimer’s.

Tuesday, June 12th at 6:00 pm, the community is invited to join the good folks at The Lantern at Morningpointe of Clinton for a presentation on “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” put on by the Alzheimer’s Association. Then, make plans to join them on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 pm, for an on-going caregivers support group.