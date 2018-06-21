All Union County schools to be patrolled by SROs

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has announced plans to hire four new school resource officers, making it possible to have an officer at every school.

In addition to the new officers, the sheriff’s office said there is already live-streaming video feed from every school directed to the E-911 center, as well as active shooter training and drills, security assessments, and keyless entry for all first responders.

Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding recently asked the County Commission for $140,000 so that he could hire four full-time SROs through a partnership with the school system where they’ll reimburse the Sheriff’s office for two officers.

It means every county school will have an SRO. Previously, UCSO had four SROs, two at the high school, one at the middle school, and one who rotated between five elementary schools.