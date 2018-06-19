Home / Featured / ACSD probing fire that claimed couch, clothing, other goods

ACSD probing fire that claimed couch, clothing, other goods

An odd case of arson is being investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Early this morning (Tuesday June 19th), deputies and firefighters were called to Bill Carden Lane in Andersonville after a man who had been woken up by his dog discovered a pile of household items on fire in his yard.

The man told deputies he believed that the items had been removed from a trailer located at 114 Bill Carden Lane and set on fire in the yard. Deputies were unable to locate the owner of the property or any witnesses to the start of the fire, which consumed a couch, clothing and miscellaneous other household goods, according to the ACSD incident report.

Members of the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 1 am and extinguished the blaze in relatively short order.

The Criminal Investigation Division will follow up on this incident.

