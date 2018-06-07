ACHS QB Martin to undergo ankle surgery

Anderson County High School’s standout quarterback Stanton Martin will undergo ankle surgery, according to a social media post from his mother.

Martin, who just last week was named the Comeback Player of the Year Award winner at the Knox Sports Awards, reportedly slipped and fell while rolling out for a pass and fractured his right fibula and tore ligaments in and around his ankle. The procedure will involve placing a metal plate near his nakle to provide stability.

Martin, who overcame two serious injuries in his first two years as a varsity football player, was already working his way back from a knee injury suffered in last year’s 4A playoffs. His rehab from this latest injury is expected to last between eight to nine weeks, which should have him back on the field when the Mavericks open their season in August.