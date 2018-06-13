AC FFA takes two state titles

(Submitted) The Anderson County FFA Chapter won first place in Tennessee in both the FFA Environmental and Natural Resources and FFA Agronomy Career Development Events last weekend in Doyle, Tennessee.

The Environmental and Natural Resources (ENR) competition allows students to apply classroom knowledge to real-life situations. This event focuses on testing the students’ general knowledge, problem solving and decision-making skills in environmental and natural resources. These areas concentrate on soil profiles, water and air quality, waste management, environmental analysis, and use of global positioning units.

The Agronomy competition allows FFA members to demonstrate their skills in solving complex problems related to crop production, agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of Agronomy. Additional activities include crop, weed, insect and seed identification, crop disorder identification; crop and seed judging and evaluation; and grain grading. A written examination was included along with a team problem solving competition.

Individually these students excelled as well. In the state ENR contest Emma Johnson was first high individual, Treythan Beaty was fourth high and Desir’ee Burkett was sixth and Nicholas Leach was twelfth high individual overall. In the Agronomy contest the top four individual scores in the state contest were all Anderson County students. Wesley Zemke was first, Jordan Bowling was second, Tamara Heath was third and Jessica Kiser was fourth.

These two teams will compete in October 2018 in their respective national contest.

Both teams are coached by Anderson County FFA Advisor Philip Warfield.