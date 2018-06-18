AC Commission to meet Monday; Law Director mourns loss

The Anderson County Commission will meet Monday night at 6:30 pm with a relatively light agenda, but likely a collectively heavy heart.

Friday afternoon, County Law Director Jay Yeager returned home from work to find his wife, Linda, dead. Linda had fought a lengthy and courageous battle with brain cancer.

We have not yet received information about the funeral arrangements for Linda Yeager but we can tell you that in lieu of flowers, well-wishers are invited to donate to the effort to build an inclusive playground in South Clinton in her memory. See drawings and other information on the Playground Initiative’s Facebook page here.

In the meantime, we here at WYSH want to pass along our condolences, thoughts and prayers to Jay Yeager, his family and their friends during this very sad and difficult time.

The County Commission will meet this evening at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

As we mentioned, it is a very light agenda for commissioners, but will include a year-end budget review and a discussion of the highlights of the proposed, no-tax-increase budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1st.

If you cannot attend the meeting, you can watch it on Comcast Cable channel 95, ACTV, in Anderson County.