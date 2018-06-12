2018 high school football schedules

The 2018 high school football season kicks off the weekend of August 17th.

We have posted the schedules for Clinton, Anderson County, Campbell County, Jellico, Oak Ridge and Oliver Springs on our website.

Here are some highlights from this year’s slate.

Clinton begins year two of the Randy McKamey era on Friday August 17th at the Scott Highlanders, a team the Dragons beat 10-0 in week one of last season. The Dragons will return to Rivalry Thursday on September 6th as they come off their week two bye week to face the Anderson County Mavericks at AC. Clinton’s first home game of 2018 is not until week five when the Dragons host Region rival Powell and there are only four home dates for the Orange & Black this season. The Dragons host Oak Ridge October 12th and play at Campbell County the following week.

Anderson County enters this season with lofty expectations and a realistic shot at a state title and they will begin that quest on Saturday August 18th at home against Carter. The Mavericks’ game against Clinton will be their only televised game of the season. The Mavs also only have to make the trip to the Chattanooga area for region games three times this season as opposed to last season’s four lengthy road trips.

Campbell County opens its season Friday August 17th at home against Cherokee and will face their first big Region test will be two weeks later when the Cougars head to Oak Ridge. The Cougars will appear on Rivalry Thursday on September 27th when they travel to Powell to face the Panthers.

Oak Ridge opens its season on the road on Thursday August 16th when they play the Hardin Valley Hawks in the first Rivalry Thursday game of the season. Other highlights of the Oak Ridge schedule are three straight home games against Dobyns-Bennett (Aug. 24), Campbell County (Aug. 31) and Farragut (Sept. 7).

Oliver Springs will open its season August 17th at Bledsoe County, while Jellico opens up at home against Williamsburg, Kentucky.

The complete schedules for all six teams can be seen below, and of course, all of Clinton’s games will be heard on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Friday Night Football, beginning August 17th at Scott. Also returning this season, the Dragon Wagon Sports Talk Show, with our first edition coming on Thursday August 16th.

CLINTON

Date Fri Aug. 17 7:30 PM at Scott Fri Aug. 24 7:30 PM at Seymour Thu Sep. 6 7:00 PM at Anderson County (Rivalry Thursday) Fri Sep. 14 7:30 PM Powell R Fri Sep. 21 7:30 PM Knox Central Fri Sep. 28 7:30 PM West R Fri Oct. 5 7:30 PM at Fulton R Fri Oct. 12 7:30 PM Oak Ridge R Fri Oct. 19 7:30 PM at Campbell County R Fri Oct. 26 7:30 PM at Karns R

ANDERSON COUNTY

Date Sat Aug. 18 7:30 PM Carter Fri Aug. 24 7:30 PM at William Blount Fri Aug. 31 7:30 PM at Hixson R Thu Sep. 6 7:00 PM Clinton (Rivalry Thursday) Fri Sep. 14 7:30 PM Howard R Fri Sep. 21 7:30 PM at Heritage Fri Sep. 28 7:30 PM at East Ridge R Fri Oct. 12 7:30 PM Chattanooga Central R Fri Oct. 19 7:30 PM East Hamilton R Sat Oct. 27 7:30 PM at Sequoyah R

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Date Fri Aug. 17 7:30 PM at Cherokee Fri Aug. 24 7:30 PM David Crockett Fri Aug. 31 7:30 PM at Oak Ridge R Fri Sep. 7 7:30 PM Morristown East Fri Sep. 14 7:30 PM at Gibbs Thu Sep. 27 7:00 PM at Powell R (Rivalry Thursday) Fri Oct. 5 7:30 PM Karns R Fri Oct. 12 7:30 PM at Fulton R Fri Oct. 19 7:30 PM Clinton R Fri Oct. 26 7:30 PM West R

OAK RIDGE

Date Thu Aug. 16 7:00 PM at Hardin Valley (Rivalry Thursday) Fri Aug. 24 7:30 PM Dobyns-Bennett Fri Aug. 31 7:30 PM Campbell County R Fri Sep. 7 7:30 PM Farragut Fri Sep. 14 7:30 PM at West R Fri Sep. 21 7:30 PM at Sevier County Fri Sep. 28 7:30 PM at Karns R Fri Oct. 12 7:30 PM at Clinton R Fri Oct. 19 7:30 PM Powell R Fri Oct. 26 7:30 PM Fulton R

OLIVER SPRINGS

Fri Aug. 17 7:30 PM at Bledsoe County Fri Aug. 24 7:30 PM at Kingston Fri Sep. 7 7:30 PM at Northview Academy Fri Sep. 14 7:30 PM Greenback R Fri Sep. 21 7:30 PM Claiborne Fri Sep. 28 7:30 PM at Harriman R Fri Oct. 5 7:30 PM Sunbright R Fri Oct. 12 7:30 PM Oakdale R Fri Oct. 19 7:30 PM at Coalfield R Fri Oct. 26 7:30 PM at Midway R

JELLICO