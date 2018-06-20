20th annual Lavender Festival Saturday in OR’s Historic Jackson Square

The 20th annual Lavender Festival is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 16, in Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge.

The festival is always free, with plenty of free parking available in surrounding city and business lots, and on side streets.

There will be music all day long, plus informative presentations throughout the day on topics including Thyroid Health & Tips for Optimal Brain function, Home-Crafted Lavender Products, and Turning Back the Bones of Time.

Returning for its third year is “A Taste of Tennessee Wines,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., benefiting the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge. The tasting is hosted by Great Valley Wine Trail, which is made up of four independent wineries in East Tennessee. Your $10 tasting ticket is available at the gate (for those who are 21 with a valid identification). Tasters receive a complimentary wine glass, and if they purchase wine, a six-compartment wine tote. Customers are allowed to enjoy the wine outdoors in the Square during festival hours, with lunch served all day by several food trucks, caterers, and restaurants.

The Lavender Festival also features more than 140 artisan vendors, herb and floral vendors, herbal tasting, Herb of the Year information, and children’s activities. Vendors will line the covered walkways of Jackson Square, the parking lot, and both sides of Broadway Avenue, which will be closed to traffic.

For a complete vendor list, visit www.JacksonSquareLavenderFestival.org.

Returning this year for children and the young at heart are the ART SPOT, Danny Whitson, street performer, face painting, a bicycle powered merry-go-round, and planting activities. The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge will feature Healthy Living for kids. There will be goats and other rabbits for petting, as well as a rice table for little ones.

The Oak Ridge Farmers Market is open as usual across from the square from 8 a.m.-noon.

The Lavender Festival also features an Herb Luncheon on Friday, June 15, at noon. Tickets are $25 and on sale at The Ferrell Shop. The speaker is Kathy Burke Mihalczo, owner of Erin’s Meadow Herb Farm. She will be speaking on “Twenty Years of Lavender Stories from Farm and Festival.”

Seating is extremely limited, so get your tickets today.

The “Herb of the Year,” a designation by the International Herb Society, is Hops, Humulus ssp, touted as a digestive aid, stress reducer, skin softener, as well as an ingredient in many beers. This year those 21 and over with a valid identification may purchase beer and cider from Crafter’s Brew Beer Van.

For a complete list of vendors, Lavender Buds, and more information about the Lavender Festival, please visit www.JacksonSquareLavenderFestival.org.

The music schedule is as follows:

8 a.m.—Andrew Payzant, bagpipe

8:10 a.m.—Allen McBride, hammered dulcimer

9 a.m.—Liz & Tim, Appalachian Music

10 a.m.—The LoneTones Trio

11 a.m.—The Leftovers

12 p.m.—Early Bird Special

1 p.m.—Jubal

2 p.m.—The Missing Goats