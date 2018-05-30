If there’s a heaven or afterlife full of mechanics and red necks, then, I know they’re glad to have Zachary there.

Zachary Jarrett Wood, age 24, died after a short illness on Saturday afternoon at his Lake City Highway home in Clinton. He was most proud of his two children, Sara, 5, and Corbin, 2. He worked as a maintenance mechanic at Aisin Automotive.

In addition to his children, he is survived by his parents, Jeff and Malinda Wood of Clinton and two brothers, Jordan (Mallory) Wood of Rocky Top, and Lucas (Tori) Wood of Lynchburg, Virginia. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Don and Betty Gray of Clinton, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He was proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rudolph and Reva Wood of West Virginia.

A receiving of friends will be held 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home and a private remembrance will be hosted at the Wood home at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com