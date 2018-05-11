Yeager acknowledges email, apologizes to station owner

The Anderson County Legal Services Advisory Committee met Thursday morning at the Courthouse in Clinton.

The Committee is made up of all the elected department heads in the county as well as three County Commissioners, and was created to provide oversight and guidance to the County Law Director.

Among the items on the agenda was an appearance by Ron Meredith, WYSH station owner and president, who discussed Law Director Jay Yeager’s alleged attempts to discredit news reporting done by this station in the William Jones harassment allegations by telling county officials that Meredith had tried to improperly influence the awarding of a county contract.

Yeager appeared to be most distressed over our reporting on an email that showed, contrary to public statements by Yeager, that he was aware of allegations against the Circuit Court Clerk in 2015. Thursday morning, Yeager confirmed that the email in question was indeed genuine but said that the issue being discussed in it dealt with improper interview questions allegedly asked by Jones but not sexual harassment. “The incident that I was aware of, and I’ll fully acknowledge that, back in 2015, had nothing to do with sexual harassment,” said Yeager, who added that “It was improper interview questions.”

Yeager also apologized to Meredith “if I ever did anything to hurt you,” but indicated that he never accused the station owner of “bid-rigging,” saying, “First of all, Ron, if I have ever done anything to hurt you, I apologize for it. I have always considered you a source of information in this community…I apologize, whatever, to Mr. Meredith, for anything he thinks is hurtful that I’ve ever said, however, I’ve never said that he did anything criminal, never said that [he] did bid-rigging.”

Yeager also agreed to Meredith’s request for a written apology, stating, “I’m glad to respond in writing to whatever he wants to put down, if this is his complaint. I see no problems whatsoever, I’d be glad to air it out and let everybody know.”

The Committee agreed that neither Meredith nor this station had done anything improper, illegal or unethical in revealing the existence of the communication.

Ron Meredith issued a statement following the meeting that read, in part: “WYSH is grateful for the acknowledgement of the email and the offer of an apology and has asked the Law Director to put this in writing and have it to the radio station no later than 5/21/2018 in order stop any further action that could be taken by WYSH radio and it’s President Ron Meredith.”

We will continue to follow all of the news coming out of the Courthouse, as we have done for the past 58 years.

Here is a copy of the minutes from the meeting. 5.10.18.