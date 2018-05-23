YARD SALE AT MOUNT HARMONY BAPTIST CHURCH

Mount Harmony Baptist Church will have a Yard Sale Friday June 1st and Saturday June 2nd starting at 8:00am to 3:00pm both days. The Yard Sale is to help benefit the church.

The church will also have vendor booths spaces for rent. For both days at the same time of the yard sale,10×10 for $10 dollars a day.

This will help for our Vacation Bible School supplies.

Please Contact 865-454-4408, and leave a message,

Please bring church-appropriate items, and your own tables .

The Church is located at 819 Raccoon Valley Rd NE, Heiskell, TN 37754, 1 mile west of I -75 at exit 117.