Y-12 Community Investment Fund grant applications being accepted

(CNS press release) Charitable organizations from across East Tennessee are invited to apply for grants from the Y-12 Community Investment Fund established by Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC (CNS), which operates the Y-12 Nuclear Security Complex for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

CNS established the fund through the East Tennessee Foundation in 2014 as part of its commitment to Oak Ridge and the surrounding communities. In November, CNS awarded grants totaling more than $150,000 to 16 local nonprofits; a total of $455,000 has been awarded over the life of the Y-12 Community Investment Fund.

Nonprofit organizations in Y-12’s 20-county service area with projects or programs that address community needs and economic development opportunities are encouraged to apply for one-year grants. Eligible organizations must be tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations or other exempt entities, such as public schools and governments/municipalities.

The 20-county service area includes, but is not limited to, Oak Ridge, Anderson and Roane counties. Grant information and the list of eligible counties are available online at:

http://www.easttennesseefoundation.org/receive/grants/cns_y-12_community_investment_fund.aspx

With leadership of the employee-based Y-12 Investment Advisory Committee, CNS employee committee members will review the applications and make recommendations in two focus areas: Historic and Cultural Preservation as well as Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

Grant amounts will range from $2,000-$15,000 in support of projects, programs, or activities beginning in fall 2018 or later. Applications must be submitted no later than May 23, 2018.

For more information, contact Jan Elston, Vice President for Competitive Grant Programs, at East Tennessee Foundation, at (865) 524-1223, toll-free at 1-877-524-1223 or by email at jelston@etf.org; or Jason Bohne, CNS Senior Director of Communications, at (865) 241-1400 or by email at Jason.bohne@cns.doe.gov.