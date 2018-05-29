XFS: Keselowski takes checkers in Charlotte

(MRN) Brad Keselowski took his final lead of the race forty laps from the finish and held the point through a series of four restarts to claim victory on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Keselowski started from the pole in the Number-22 Team Penske Ford and led three times for seventy-seven laps en route to his thirty-eighth series victory and second this season. Cole Custer grabbed second place, giving Ford a sweep of the top two spots. Rookie Christopher Bell, Ty Dillon and points leader Elliott Sadler completed the top five. Kyle Busch started third, won each of the first two stages and led a race-high ninety-three laps. But after pitting for fresh tires under caution in the final stage and restarting eighth, he ran out of room trying to pass Dylan Lupton approaching Turn-1 and slammed into the inside wall. Busch rallied to finish eighth in the final running order. With Keselowski’s victory, Monster Energy Series regulars have won six of the year’s first eleven X-finity Series races – four of which have come courtesy of Team Penske.

There have been six different winners of Charlotte’s spring race in the last six years: Keselowski, Busch, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon and Kyle Larson.

Keselowski has moved into a tie for third place on the track’s X-finity Series win list with four, matching Harry Gant and leaving him two shy of second-place Mark Martin. Busch is Number-1 with eight victories.

Saturday’s race included twelve lead changes among six drivers: Keselowski, Custer, Busch, Daniel Hemric, Garrett Smithley and J-J Yeley.

There were thirteen cautions, one short of the track record set in 2005.

Top 10 Finishers in the Alsco 300

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Brad Keselowski (Pole) 77

2. Cole Custer (2) 29

3. Christopher Bell (R) (7) —

4. Ty Dillon (14) —

5. Elliott Sadler (13) —

6. Ryan Truex (15) —

7. Daniel Hemric (17) 3

8. Kyle Busch (3) 93

9. Matt Tifft (19) —

10. Kaz Grala (R) (16) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 11 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 433 —-

2. Christopher Bell (R) 395 -38

3. Tyler Reddick (R) 378 -55

4. Daniel Hemric 376 -57

5. Cole Custer 371 -62

6. Justin Allgaier 356 -77

7. Brandon Jones 343 -90

8. Ryan Truex 316 -117

9. Matt Tifft 300 -133

10. Spencer Gallagher 277 -156