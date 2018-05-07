XFS: Allgaier wins race, final Dash 4 Cash

(MRN) Justin Allgaier led a race-high 104 laps, including the final sixty-eight, to win on Saturday at Dover International Speedway – becoming the tenth different driver with a victory through the first ten races of the year. Allgaier also collected a one hundred thousand-dollar bonus in the final round of the “Dash-4-Cash” promotion. He beat runner-up Elliott Sadler to the finish by three-tenths of a second after the two made slight contact while coming down the frontstretch to take the checkered flag in a one-two finish for Junior Motorsports. Daniel Hemric finished third with rookies Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick completing the top five. Pole winner Brandon Jones led twice for thirty-three laps en route to a tenth-place finish.

Johnny Sauter, who won Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race, finished sixth as the replacement for Spencer Gallagher in the Number-23 G-M-S Racing Chevrolet. Gallagher was suspended last week for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

Top 10 Finishers in the OneMain Financial 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Justin Allgaier (6) 104

2. Elliott Sadler (4) 33

3. Daniel Hemric (5) —

4. Christopher Bell (R) (34) —

5. Tyler Reddick (R) (33) 23

6. Johnny Sauter (11) —

7. Noah Gragson (2) —

8. Matt Tifft (3) 1

9. Austin Cindric (R) (7) —

10. Brandon Jones (Pole) 33

Unofficial Point Standings – After 10 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 401 —-

2. Justin Allgaier 368 -33

3. Tyler Reddick (R) 363 -38

4. Christopher Bell (R) 349 -52

5. Daniel Hemric 343 -58

6. Cole Custer 323 -78

7. Brandon Jones 304 -97

8. Ryan Truex 285 -116

9. Spencer Gallagher 277 -124

10. Matt Tifft 270 -131