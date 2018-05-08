Home / Featured / Woman arrested in connection to Sunday night gun incident

Woman arrested in connection to Sunday night gun incident

Jim Harris

Two people were injured by flying glass but were not struck by gunfire in a shooting that was reported outside the Manhattan Apartments in in Oak Ridge late Sunday night.

Shortly after 11 pm, Oak Ridge Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of the apartments between South Rutgers and North Purdue Avenues.

Investigators determined that an undisclosed number of shots were fired into a vehicle with two people inside. Neither person was struck by a bullet, but both were injured by flying glass debris from the shattered car window. The two victims were treated on the scene by Anderson County EMS.

The suspect fled the area immediately after firing the shots. Following a preliminary investigation, police filed warrants for the suspect on two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Monday, Oak Ridge Police arrested 20-year-old Kali Annabell Bailey in connection to the shooting. As of this morning (Tuesday May 8th), she remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $320,000.

