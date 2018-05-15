Home / Obituaries / Winifred Clowers Nelson, age 93, of Lake City

Winifred Clowers Nelson, age 93, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at her residence. She was born June 22, 1924 in Loudon, Tennessee to the late Earnest and Pearl Giles Clowers. Winifred was a member of the Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved her grandkids, people and the family realty business. Winifred is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Sam Nelson, Sr., brother, J.B. Clowers and sister, Louise.

Survivors:

Sons Clyde Nelson & Glenda Kingston

Ronnie Nelson Lake City

Barry Nelson Lake City

Brothers Kyle Clowers

Larry Clowers

Sisters Imogene Kittrell

Maxine Dunn

Jerri Breeden

Lila Lee Alexander

Grandchildren David Neal

Darren Nelson

Brent Nelson

Michael Nelson

Great Grandchildren #10

Visitation: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 5:00 PM, Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Webster and Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

You may also view Winifred’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

