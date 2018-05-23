Willow Dean Tucker, age 88, of Vasper, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018 at the North Knox Medical Center. She was born on June 19, 1929 to the late Luther Wilson and Janie Marlow in Kentucky. Willow loved her family and took pleasure in spending time outdoors and working in her flowers when she was able. She also enjoyed her shopping trips with her best friend Grace. In addition to her parents, Willow is preceded in death by, husband, John H. Tucker; daughter, Deborah Sue Tucker; Grandson, Todd Patterson; Brothers, Frank Daughtery, JT Wilson and Billy G. Wilson; Sister, Florine Farmer.

Survived by:

Children……………..Junior Tucker wife Audrey

Nona Wilson husband James

David Tucker wife Brenda

Tony Tucker

Cathy Lawson

Brothers.…………..Vershel Wilson wife Grace

Gloyd Daughtery

Lowell Daughtery

Sisters……………….Mary Sue Marlow

Odelene Meredith

12 Grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev. Jason Goans officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 10:30am and go in funeral procession to the Circle Cemetery for an11:00AM interment. www.holleygamble.com