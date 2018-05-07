Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Saturday May 12th

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by County Mayor Terry Frank. The breakfast will be held this Saturday, May 12th at the Clinton Community Center. “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m.

May’s speaker is Major Jason R. Deel US Army (ret). Major Deel served 20 years including six combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan as an Infantry Officer. His wife Natalie also served 8 years in the Army and left as a Captain.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

June 9th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Oak Ridge Associated University (ORAU) and special speaker will be John R. D’Araujo Jr., retired US Army Major General. If you are interested in sponsoring a future Veterans Breakfast, contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.