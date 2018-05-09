UT Arboretum Society monthly hike May 19th

The UT Arboretum Society’s monthly hike, held on the third Saturday of the month, for May will be May 19 at the UT Arboretum, 9:00 a.m.

The weather is finally getting warmer, and this is a great time to spend outdoors. Learn about the UT Arboretum’s trails on this short trail hike (1 to 1.5 hours). Hiking any trail above your fitness level can make for a less than enjoyable day while out on the trail. Hikes will be varied in intensity level, and the route may be changed due to weather conditions or leader’s choice.

This hike will be held outdoors and will be led by a volunteer familiar with the Arboretum and the trail system.

Come to the UT Arboretum, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge at 9:00 a.m. Wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. To learn more about this hike or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the program, call 483-7277.