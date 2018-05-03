Two serious crashes, one fatal, occur Wednesday in Anderson

Wednesday proved to be a dangerous day in Anderson County as two serious accidents occurred within hours of each other on opposite ends of Highway 61.

In an accident that occurred shortly before 10:30 am, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a 75-year-old Clinton man was killed after he stepped in front of a pickup truck on the stretch of Highway 61 known as Oliver Springs Highway near Old Batley Road. The THP fatality report indicates that Curtis Byrge had been walking west along the side of the highway when he “turned south to walk across the highway for [an] unknown reason.”

When he did, he stepped into the path of an eastbound 1990 Ford F150 driven by 62-year-old George Davis of Harriman, who was unable to stop or swerve, according to the report, and struck Byrge, who was taken by ambulance to Methodist Medical Center but soon succumbed to his injuries.

Davis was wearing a seat belt, according to the report, and was uninjured. While neither man is suspected of having been drinking or using drugs prior to the accident, tests have been requested as is standard procedure in a fatal crash. No citations were issued and no charges are pending, according to the report.

That was the second serious accident that occurred along Highway 61 on Wednesday morning, as the first was reported just after 7:30 am near its intersection with Bethel Road, just east of exit 122 off of I-75. The THP reports that a 17-year-old boy from Powell had been headed west in a 1999 Mazda 4000 when the car crossed over the center line. The teen tried to get back into his lane but collided head-on with an eastbound 2002 Chevy Tahoe driven by 31-year-old Tara Bales of Clinton.

The teen was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar for treatment of his injuries, while Bales and her two passengers–a seven-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl–were all taken to UT Medical center by ambulance for treatment of what the report called “serious and minor injuries,” but does not indicate who was seriously hurt and who was not.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and both of the children in the SUV were properly restrained, according to the THP, which also said no citations were issued and no charges filed.

In addition to the THP, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and EMS responded to both incidents. The first accident in the Marlow community was also worked by a crew from the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department while crews from the Clinton Fire Department, Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department and the Anderson County Rescue Squad responded to the crash near Norris.