Traffic safety improvements coming to Clinton Post Office entrances, exits

Safety changes will be coming to the intersection of North Seivers Boulevard and Longmire Road at the Clinton Post Office, but those changes are not going to be made any time in the immediate future, according to City Manager Roger Houck.

The exit at the traffic signal is currently a one way exit only, but it will become an entrance/exit controlled by the traffic signal.

The other entrance/exit closest to Little Caesar’s Pizza, will see the elimination of a left hand turn there for east bound traffic on Seivers Blvd.. Instead, eastbound traffic will be able to turn at the light on a protected green arrow or, if coming from Longmire Road, go straight across.

If exiting the Post Office you will still be able to use either exit both ways, while the exit at the traffic light will allow drivers to make left or right-hand turns, or go straight across on to Longmire Road.

The exit closest to Little Caesar’s Pizza will become a right turn only exit.

In addition to tall of those changes, crosswalks and pedestrian signals will be installed.

These changes will not take place for a couple of months and the City says it will give plenty of notice before it happens.