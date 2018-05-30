Thomas S “Tom” Tison, 74, of Heiskell, TN was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 27th. What a blessing it was to be surrounded by his loving family as he passed from this life to his heavenly home. Born on July 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Edwin and Eleanor (Stanford) Tison of Jacksonville, Florida.

Tom graduated from Lees-McRae Junior College, and later received a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from VirginiaTech; and an MBA from Florida State University. He served as Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves. After moving to East Tennessee, he and his family settled in both Clinton and Powell. The majority of his career, Tom worked as an engineer in Oak Ridge for the Department of Energy, Y-12 and K-25. Following retirement, he moved to “the farm” in Heiskell and enjoyed a life he had always dreamed of. He lived a simple life – attending church, working in the bus ministry, growing a garden, tending to the farm, and serving Meals on Wheels alongside his youngest daughter Sarah.

Tom had a profound love for God, his family, church and country. He will be remembered for his great storytelling; summer family reunions St. Augustine, FL, and countless games of Rook. He was a loyal, faithful, caring, humble, selfless man who lived his life to serve his Lord and Savior. And we are thankful for every moment God gave us with him.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn (Horne) Tison; his son, Tom Tison and wife Christy of Knoxville; son Matthew Tison and wife Tenaya of Knapp, Wisconsin; daughter Catherine Wilkins and husband Mike of Landenberg, Pennsylvania; and daughter Sarah Tison. Four siblings: Susan Farmer; Wayne Tison and wife Wanda, Rebecca Williams and husband Tom; and the late Arthur Tison, all of Jacksonville, Florida. Seven grandchildren: Emalie Tison, Grey Tison, Thomas-Allan Tison, Cole Wilkins, Jonathan Tison, Dylan Wilkins and Shelton Tison.

To learn more of Tom’s life story, please visit www.holleygamble.com. Receiving of Friends and Family will be Friday, June 1st, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, with a Celebration Service to follow. Private Graveside Service at East Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery will be held at a later date.