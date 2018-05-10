Teresa Earley age 66 of Clinton

Teresa is survived by her son, Bobby Phillips Jr. of Clinton, TN; daughters, Tiffany Lynn Austin & husband John of Powell, TN, Kimberly Jeffers of Clinton, TN and Bridgette Wood and husband Derrick of New Market, TN; brothers, Davey Bailey of Clinton, TN and William Bailey Jr. & wife Geraldine of Maynardville, TN; sisters, Sandy Bailey and Darlene Bailey both of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Samantha Ballard, Eric Jones, Logan Tidwell, Justin Tidwell, Destiny Simonds, Darius Simonds, D’Markie Simonds, Kaden Miller, Jordan Earley Austin, and Brianna Austin; great grandchildren, Axel Jones, Charles Ballard, and Rylie Kay Diane Pride.

Teresa’s family will receive her friends on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 2:00 pm-3:00 pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with her funeral service immediately following at 3:00 pm with Bro. Derrick Woods officiating. Teresa’s interment will be private.

Jones Mortuary, Clinton, in charge of arrangements.