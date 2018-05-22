Home / Local Sports / Spring Fling begins Tuesday in M’Boro

Jim Harris 3 days ago Local Sports Leave a comment 37 Views

Several area high school teams are in Murfreesboro today for the start of the Spring Fling, the TSSAA State Championships for spring sports.

On the baseball diamond, in Division I, Class AAA, Seymour faces Brentwood and in Division II-A, the Christian Academy of Knoxville squares off with the University School of Jackson.

Softball action features Kingston taking on McNairy Central in the Div. I-AA first round, which also includes Gibbs versus Dyersburg. In Div. I-AAA, Powell takes on Walker Valley while William Blount will battle Ooltewah Wednesday morning in their first-round match-up. In Div II-A softball, Grace Christian out of Knoxville will play Chattanooga Christian.

On the soccer pitch, Alcoa seeks a Division I, Class A title as they open up against Signal Mountain. the Div. I-AA tourney features Loudon against South-Doyle while Bearden represents East Tennessee in Division I, Class AAA.

