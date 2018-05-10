Home / Community Bulletin Board / South Harriman Schools Alumni & Friends Annual “Gathering by the River” Reunion

South Harriman Schools Alumni & Friends Annual "Gathering by the River" Reunion

South Harriman Schools Alumni & Friends Annual “Gathering by the River” Reunion
When:  Saturday,  May 26, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. ( arrive early)
Where:  David Webb Park, Harriman at the last covered picnic shed.
What to do:  Come and bring family and friends!  Water & desserts furnished.
Tables & chairs provided but bring lawn chair if desired.
This is a gathering for all  who attended any of the South Harriman Schools. We want to say “thank you for everyone’s continuing support to our group”. It takes all of us “Pirates” to keep this organization going.

