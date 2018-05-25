Smokies, Wahoos split double dip

(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies split a double header against the Blue Wahoos on Thursday, winning game one 5-4 and dropping game two 7-5. The first game was the resumption of Wednesday night’s game that was suspended due to rain in the fifth inning.

In game one, Zach Hedges began the resumed game on the mound after Trevor Clifton’s four innings on Wednesday. Hedges, who has rotated between Tennessee and Iowa this season, pitched two scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. Hedges has a 0.98 ERA with the Smokies this season. Jake Stinnett replaced Hedges in the seventh and pitched two scoreless innings of his own, while not allowing a hit.

Up 3-0 before the game was suspended on Tuesday night, the Smokies added to the lead in the top of the ninth on Thursday. After Ian Rice walked to start the inning, Vimael Machin recorded his first hit of the season for Tennessee as he singled in Rice to make it 4-0.

Ryan McNeil and Dakota Mekkes could not secure the win for the Smokies in the ninth as three home runs for the Blue Wahoos tied the game. In extra innings, Mekkes pitched a scoreless tenth and eleventh.

In the top of the eleventh, with Jeffrey Baez starting the inning on second, Trey Martin singled with one out and scored Baez to score the Smokies go-ahead run.

Duncan Robinson received the start for the Smokies in game two and was able to limit the Blue Wahoos for five innings. Robinson pitched five innings, allowing one run, but ran into trouble in the sixth inning which allowed the Blue Wahoos to tie the game.

The Smokies wasted no time in game two to take the lead. Charcer Burks was hit by a pitch to start the game. With one out, Jason Vosler knocked Burks and himself in with his team leading eighth home run of the season.

Pensacola cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the first, but Trent Giambrone was quick to regain the lead with two more runs. In the top of the third, Giambrone hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot to right-center. The Smokies added another run in the fourth when Robinson helped himself out by grounding into a double play but scored a run.

In the fifth, Giambrone continued his hot game as he hit his second home run of the night to give the Smokies a 5-1 lead.

James Norwood relived Robinson in the sixth inning and could do no better as he gave up two runs that proved to be the game winners.

The Smokies and Blue Wahoos will be back in action on Friday night at 7:35 p.m. ET for game three of the series. Thomas Hatch is the projected starter for the Smokies where he will be looking for his fifth win of the season. The Blue Wahoos have yet to name a starter.