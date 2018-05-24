Home / Local Sports / Smokies/Wahoos’ opener suspended by rain, Smokies up 3-0

Smokies/Wahoos’ opener suspended by rain, Smokies up 3-0

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 24 Views

(Tennessee Smokies)  Wednesday night’s game between the Tennessee Smokies and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos was suspended in the fifth inning due to weather. A doubleheader will be played on Thursday with game one of the series resuming at 5:05 p.m. The second game of the series will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

The Smokies got on the board first when starting pitcher Trevor Clifton doubled in Eddy Martinez to give the Smokies a 1-0 lead. It was the first hit of the season for Clifton and just the fourth of his career. It was also Clifton’s second career RBI.

Yasiel Balaguert added to the lead when he hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning that scored Jason Vosler and made it 3-0, Smokies. Balaguert’s homer was his fourth of the year.

Clifton pitched 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks. He also struck out three before the weather imposed itself.

