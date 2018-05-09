Smokies Trot 5K at Smokies Stadium July 28

(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies have announced that the team will host the Smokies Trot 5K presented by Pipe Wrench Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling at Smokies Stadium on July 28, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. The event will feature both a 5K run and a 1-mile fun run.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Alzheimer’s Tennessee. The Smokies Trot 5K will begin at Smokies Stadium, and will continue on to surrounding roads around the stadium and finish with runners rounding the bases and crossing home plate.

Registrants will receive a Smokies Trot 5K t-shirt and a ticket voucher good for the Smokies vs. Lookouts game scheduled for July 28 at 7:00pm (ticket voucher also good to be used for a future 2018 regular season home game). Registration for the 5K will be $35, and will go up to $40 after June 28, 2018. Registration for the 1-mile fun run will be $25.

Age groups for the event will include 13U male, 13U female, 14-19 male, 14-19 female, 20-29 male, 20-29 female, 30-39 male, 30-39 female, 40-49 male, 40-49 female, 50-59 male, 50-59 female, 60-69 male, 60-69 female, 70+ male, 70+ female. The top three overall male and female winners will receive a custom Tennessee Smokies full size wood baseball bat. Age group winners will receive a Smokies Trot 5K medal.

During and after the event, beer and concessions will be available for purchase.

For full details on the Smokies Trot 5K please visit www.smokiesbaseball.com/5K. To register for the race please go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Kodak/SmokiesTrot5k. Please direct any questions to events@smokiesbaseball.com.