Smokies skewer Jumbo Shrimp, 2-1, in 10

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the second straight time when they won 2-1 on Tuesday night in 10 innings.

Duncan Robinson was impressive on the mound for the Smokies. Robinson threw 7.0 innings, allowing one run on five hits and three walks. He also struck out six. It was the fifth time this season that Robinson has given up less than two earned runs. Robinson was relieved by Craig Brooks to start the eighth inning. Brooks pitched 2.0 scoreless innings before giving the ball to Dakota Mekkes, who came in and closed out the game in the tenth inning.

Jacksonville jumped out to an early lead on a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to give them a 1-0 lead. The game remained 1-0 until the seventh inning, when Will Remillard hit a solo home run to left center field to tie the game at 1-1. It was his first home run of the season. Remillard was drafted by the Cubs in the 2013 draft, but missed two seasons of action due to injury. This was the first time Remillard has appeared in a game for the Smokies this season.

The Smokies grabbed the lead for the first time in the tenth inning. Due to the new extra innings rule in the minor leagues, Tennessee started the inning with Jeffrey Baez at second base. After a fielder’s choice, Trent Giambrone walked to put runners on the corners with one out. Jason Vosler came to the plate two batters later and hit a single to right field that scored Charcer Burks and gave the Smokies a 2-1 lead. Yasiel Balaguert followed with a walk to load the bases with two outs, but Tennessee was unable to get any more runs out of it. The Smokies got Jacksonville to strand its runner at second base in the bottom of the inning to close the game.

Tennessee and Jacksonville are set to play the third game of the series tomorrow afternoon at 12:05 p.m. The Smokies will send Thomas Hatch (3-1, 3.07 ERA) to the mound and the Jumbo Shrimp will counter with Elieser Hernandez (0-1, 4.80 ERA). Hatch has given up three or fewer earned runs in all six of his starts this season. He has also not allowed more than seven hits in a start this year, and will look to do more of the same as the Smokies go for the series win.