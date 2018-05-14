Smokies rally, even series at Chattanooga

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 11-10 in the second game of the series in Chattanooga. Tennessee used a six-run comeback to tie the game, and clutch hitting propelled the Smokies to a win in the twelfth inning of Sunday’s game.

The Lookouts jumped out to an early lead, scoring three runs on two singles and a groundout in the second inning to make it a 3-0 game. Chattanooga added to its advantage in the third inning, putting up three runs to go ahead 6-0. Trent Giambrone got the Smokies on the board in the fourth inning when he hit a solo home run to left field, which was his third of the season. The Lookouts immediately erased that run with an RBI-single in the fifth which made it 7-1.

Tennessee would not go away, however, putting together a big sixth inning. Jason Vosler hit an RBI-double to get things started, and Yasiel Balaguert followed with a two-run single to pull the Smokies within three. Will Remillard drove in Balaguert with a single to right field, trimming the deficit to 7-5. Trey Martin added one more run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly that scored Eddy Martinez and brought Tennessee within one.

Chattanooga immediately went back up by two runs with a solo home run in the sixth inning that put them ahead 8-6. Once again, the Smokies fought back, tying the game on a Balaguert double that scored Zack Short and Vosler to even the score at 8-8 in the seventh inning.

The game remained tied 8-8 until the tenth inning, when the Smokies started with a runner on second base due to the new extra innings rule. Jeffrey Baez tripled in Vosler to give Tennessee a 9-8 lead. Erick Castillo followed with a single that scored Baez and gave the Smokies an insurance run. Chattanooga scored two runs in the bottom of the tenth to tie the game at 10-10. The Smokies and Lookouts held each other scoreless in the eleventh. Balaguert scored on a wild pitch in the top of the twelfth to give Tennessee an 11-10 lead and the Lookouts were unable to tie the game in the bottom of the frame.

Duncan Robinson started on the mound for the Smokies. Robinson pitched 5.0 innings, allowing seven runs on 12 hits. He also walked one and struck out five before handing the ball to Tommy Nance, who threw 1.2 innings and gave up one run. Craig Brooks pitched 1.1 scoreless innings before he was relieved by Dakota Mekkes, who had not allowed a run to score all season. Mekkes gave up his first runs of the season when the Lookouts tagged him for two runs in the bottom of the tenth. Daury Torrez pitched the final two innings and was credited with the win.

Tennessee and Chattanooga will play the third game of the series Monday night at 7:15 p.m. The Smokies starter will be Thomas Hatch (3-1, 2.97 ERA) and Omar Bencomo (2-0, 2.28 ERA) is going to start for the Lookouts. Hatch is coming off 7.0 innings against Jacksonville where he allowed two earned runs on seven hits.