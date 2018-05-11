Smokies hosting Yard Sale May 19th

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies are hosting a yard sale on Saturday, May 19 at Smokies Stadium. The event will last from 7:00am – 12:00pm and will take place in the Smokies Stadium parking lot. Vendors receive spaces for just $50/each (size of vendor booth is two parking spaces).

The fee gives vendors the right to sell merchandise and keep 100% of proceeds from sales. Merchandise for sale must be used items. Vendors may begin setup no earlier than 6:00am on the day of the yard sale event. Vendors must vacate their booth no later than 2:00pm.

Entry is free for any guests looking to purchase merchandise at the yard sale. Concessions will be available for sale.

The Tennessee Smokies will provide one 6 ft. table and 2 folding chairs per one yard sale space, canopy tents will not be provided. Please read our full vendor terms and conditions by visiting www.smokiesbaseball.com/events.