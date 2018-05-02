Smokies hosting Peanut-Free Night at Smokies Stadium

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies have partnered with the Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center to host a Peanut-Free Night at America’s Friendliest Ballpark on Wednesday, May 2 as the Smokies take on the Birmingham Barons. The Peanut-Free Night allow fans with peanut allergies the chance to enjoy the game at Smokies Stadium.

“The Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center is excited to sponsor Peanut Free Night with the Tennessee Smokies for the seventh year in a row,” said Board Certified Allergist, Dr. Bob Overholt. “We are honored to be able to provide a peanut-free environment for all baseball fans, especially those who might not be able to normally attend, and we hope this event will help raise awareness in East Tennessee about food allergies.”

The Smokies will take anything containing peanuts off its concessions menu for the 7:00 p.m. contest. Additionally, the stadium will be cleaned and rinsed to remove as much peanut residue from the seats, concourse and other areas as possible.

“We are very excited to once again host Peanut Free Night at Smokies Stadium this year,” said Smokies Vice President Jeremy Boler. “This is a night where many children and families with peanut allergies can actually come out and enjoy a Smokies game. I hope this game brings awareness to food allergies and we look forward to hosting Peanut Free Night for many more years to come!”

The Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center and the Tennessee Smokies team up for this event annually to raise awareness about food allergies, and to allow an enjoyable baseball experience for those with peanut allergies specifically.

The Smokies return home to Smokies Stadium on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 against the Birmingham Barons. The full schedule for this season and information regarding single-game tickets, season tickets, and mini plans can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.