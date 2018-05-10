Smokies fall to Jumbo Shrimp in 10

(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies were defeated by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon in Jacksonville. It was the second extra inning game in a row for the two teams and the loss ended the Smokies four game win streak.

Thomas Hatch got the start for the Smokies and shut down the Jumbo Shrimp. Hatch pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out nine. Hatch pitched his longest outing of the season and struck out a season high.

The Smokies got on the board first as they scored a run in the second inning. After singles from Jesse Hodges, Carlos Penalver and Erick Castillo loaded the bases, Hatch bunted to try and score Hodges. Hodges was thrown out at the plate but an error on the play ended up scoring Penalver to put the Smokies ahead.

After Jacksonville tied it in the bottom of the fourth, the Smokies answered back in the sixth. Yasiel Balaguert hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot, to put the Smokies up 2-1.

With the game tied at two, the Smokies had a chance to take the lead in the top of the 10th. The Smokies loaded the bases with one out but a Trey Martin strikeout and Zack Short groundout ended the threat.

Tommy Nance made his seventh appearance of the season in the eighth inning as he replaced Hatch and pitched two scoreless innings. Jake Stinnett replaced Nance in the 10th and took the loss.

Offensively, the Smokies totaled five hits in the game with five different players each getting a hit.

The Smokies will be back in action on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. against the Jumbo Shrimp. Oscar De La Cruz is the projected starter for the Smokies as he looks to string together back-to-back solid starts. Elieser Hernandez is the projected starter for the Jumbo Shrimp.