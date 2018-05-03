Smokies fall to Barons 8-3; series continues through Sunday

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies lost the first game of the series to the Birmingham Barons on Wednesday by a score of 8-3. Tennessee’s pitching was unable to limit the Barons offense and the Smokies bats could not get going until it was too late.

Birmingham got off to a quick start in the first inning when they scored two runs on an RBI-double to make it a 2-0 game. The Barons added to their lead with a two-run home run in the second inning and a solo shot in the fifth inning to put the Smokies in a 5-0 hole. An RBI-single made it 6-0 in the seventh inning and another solo home run in the eighth inning put the Barons up 7-0. Birmingham concluded their scoring with a solo homer in the ninth to make it 8-0. The Smokies got on the board in the bottom of the ninth inning when Trey Martin doubled home Trent Giambrone and Charcer Burks to pull the Smokies within 8-2. Tennessee added one more run when Martin scored on a passed ball to make it an 8-3 final.

Ian Rice and Burks led the Smokies offensively, with both going 2-for-4 at the plate. Giambrone, Trey Martin and Eddy Martinez all added a hit for Tennessee. Giambrone and short stop Zack Short also drew two walks a piece.

Tennessee’s pitching staff struggled in Wednesday’s game. Starting pitcher Trevor Clifton was unable to make it out of the first inning after giving up two runs on two hits and three walks. Daury Torrez relieved Clifton and threw 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. He also struck out three. Tommy Nance pitched 2.0 innings, giving up one run on two hits while striking out three. James Norwood threw the eighth inning, where he allowed a solo home run. Craig Brooks pitched the ninth inning and gave up one run.

The Smokies and Barons will be back in action for game two of the series tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. from Smokies Stadium. Tennessee will start Duncan Robinson (0-1, 3.75 ERA) on the mound. Robinson threw 6.0 innings in his start against Chattanooga on Saturday, allowing zero earned runs. Birmingham will counter Robinson with right handed pitcher Spencer Adams (1-2, 5.82 ERA).

