Smokies even series 8-5

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies defeated the Birmingham Barons on Thursday night by a score of 8-5. The Smokies got a good amount of help from their offense as they hit four home runs in the game, including two from Zack Short.

After the Barons scored an early run in the top of the first, the Smokies immediately answered back and took the lead. The second hitter of the bottom of the inning, Short, hit his third home run of the season to left field to tie the game 1-1. The next batter, Jason Vosler, gave the fans in left field a little more action as he hit a home run of his own to put the Smokies up 2-1. It was the first time the Smokies have hit back-to-back home runs this season.

Jeffrey Baez decided to get in on the home run action in the bottom of the second as he hit a two-run home run to put the Smokies up 4-1. Trey Martin was the runner on base at the time of the home run after reaching on a fielders choice. Then, in the fourth, after the Barons made it a 4-3 game, Short continued his hot game as he hit his second home run of the game, this one a three run home run to center field, to give the Smokies a 7-3 lead.

After the Barons cut the lead to two runs in the fifth, Yasiel Balaguert answered right back in the bottom half of the inning as he tripled in Jeffrey Baez to make it 8-5.

Duncan Robinson got the start for the Smokies and was able to hold on to the lead as he threw five inning, giving up three earned runs on eight hits while striking out three. Scott Effross relieved Robinson and pitched two scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. Dakota Mekkes pitched two scoreless innings to close the game out and keep his earned run average at 0.00 through eight appearances.

The Smokies will be back in action on Friday night as they take on the Barons for game three of the series. Thomas Hatch is the projected starter for the Smokies on Friday with the Barons countering with Jordan Stephens. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. Friday will be a Tri-Star Friday where the Smokies will be wearing specialty Tri-Star Jerseys and hats presented by Remote Area Medical. It will also be Outdoors Night presented by Cox Power & Supply and RedMax.