Smokies down Jumbo Shrimp 7-3

(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies won their third game of the series on Thursday night as they defeated the Jumbo Shrimp 7-3. Tennessee used early runs and a good outing from the bullpen to secure the series win.

Oscar De La Cruz received the start for the Smokies and struggled to find a rhythm early on. De La Cruz allowed three runs on nine hits through five innings. He also struck out five on his way to his fourth win of the season.

The Smokies wasted zero time scoring as they knocked in two runs in the top of the first. With Charcer Burks on third, Zack Short doubled him in to continue his hot streak. Short has 10 hits and eight RBIs in his last 10 games. The next batter, Yasiel Balaguert, singled in Short to make it 2-0.

Tennessee added three more runs in the top of the third. Burks, Trent Giambrone and Short all reached based to start the inning to load the bases. After Balaguert got out, Eddy Martinez doubled all three of them in to make it 5-0.

After the Jumbo Shrimp scored three runs to cut the lead to two, the Smokies answered back. After Jeffrey Baez singled, Trey Martin hit his third home run of the season to give the Smokies a 7-3 lead.

Daury Torrez replaced De La Cruz in the sixth inning and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit. Torrez lowered his ERA to 1.74 on the season with his outing. James Pugliese replaced Torrez in the eighth and pitched a scoreless inning of his own. James Norwood finished the game out in the ninth.

The Smokies will be back in action on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Michael Rucker is looking for his third win of the season for the Smokies. Max Duval will be the starter for the Jumbo Shrimp.