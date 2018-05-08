Smokies blank Jumbo Shrimp, 3-0, on Monday

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies won its first game of the road series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Monday by a score of 3-0.

Trevr Clifton pitched one of his best games of the season, throwing six scoreless innings and giving up just one hit in the start. Clifton also walked two and struck out nine. Nine strikeouts is a season high for the Maryville, Tennessee native. It is also the second time this season that Clifton has allowed just one run.

Scott Effross relieved Clifton to start the seventh inning. Effross threw 2.0 innings, allowing one hit while striking out four. Effross handed the ball to James Norwood to start the ninth inning. Norwood pitched a scoreless ninth inning, walking one batter and striking out two.

The Smokies got the scoring started in the second inning when Trey Martin hit a two run home run to left field that scored Charcer Burks to make it a 2-0 score. Jason Vosler added to the lead with an RBI-single in the fifth inning, scoring Zack Short and making it 3-0 Smokies.

Short and Burks led the Tennessee offense in the win. Short continued his hot hitting with a 2-for-5 day at the plate. He also scored a run. Burks went 3-for-4 at the dish and scored a run. Vosler, Trent Giambrone and Trey Martin all added a hit. Martin is now batting .291 on the season.

Tennessee and Jacksonville will meet again tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Duncan Robinson (1-1, 4.03 ERA) will start for the Smokies and Pablo Lopez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is going to start for the Jumbo Shrimp. The Smokies are looking to avenge a series loss to the Jumbo Shrimp back in April.