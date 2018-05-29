Roberta Lee Meredith Davis, age 91, lovingly known as Nanaw passed away peacefully at Methodist Medical Center on May 28, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver & Nell Meredith of Andersonville, TN; brothers John Paul Meredith (Reva) and Robert Meredith(Alma Jean) and sister Pauline (Polly) Meredith Jones (Bill). Survived by her sister Doran Meredith White, Knoxville,TN; her 3 children – Paula Davis Carroll/ Morristown,TN, Donald Davis Sr (Ann)/Clinton, TN, Sherry Davis Gammache (Tom)/Freeport, FL; 3 grandchildren – John Gregory Carroll (Kimberly)/ Louisville, KY, Donny Davis Jr (Katie)/Clinton, TN, Scott Davis/Clinton, TN; 2 great-grandchildren- Cody Lynn Davis/Knoxville, TN & Joshua Dylan Davis, Clinton, TN, plus many more nieces, nephews & loved ones.

She loved the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, watching all college sports on tv and sitting on her screened-in porch. She loved the company of her daughter-inlaw, Ann, who lived next door and visited her every day. She worked at Apple Drug in South Clinton into her mid-eighties. Pharmacists Karen(& the late Tom Bright) plus her co-workers were dear to her heart; & she walked on a daily basis. She was a life-time member of the Methodist Church and most recently, St. Mark’s Methodist Church, Clinton, Tennessee.

May God take her gently to heaven and watch over her as she watched over her children and her family all of these years.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be sent in memory of her, Roberta Davis, and her late son-in-law, Jim Carroll. On line: https://act.alz.org/ site/Donation2?df_id=32112&mfc_pref=T&32112.donation=form1& . If you would like family to know of your donation, please fill in notification address: Paula Carroll, 2575 Lakemont Cr, Morristown, TN 37814. You may also send a check to: Alzheimer’s/Dementia Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205, in their memory.

Visitation will be from 1-3 pm Wednesday, May 30,2018 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, with graveside services following at Norris Memorial Gardens.

www.holleygamble.com