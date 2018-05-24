Home / Obituaries / Robert Donald Barnard, age 76, of Kingston (Note new service time, date, location)

Robert Donald Barnard, age 76, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Nashville Veterans Medical Center. He was born December 23, 1941 in Roane County where he remained a life long resident. He was a United States Army veteran. Robert had a love for cars and enjoyed getting out and riding around. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry & Mary Seiler Barnard; sister, Joyce Hallcox and brother, Herbert Barnard.

SURVIVORS

Sister Jean B. Hamilton & husband, Gordon of Kingston

Brothers Kenneth Barnard & wife, Margaret of Denver, CO

Theodore Barnard of Summerville, FLA

Nieces & Nephews

Jerry, Barry & Scott Hamilton, Angela Randolph, Jennifer Hallcox, Tommy Barnard, Pam Newburg, Kenny & Michael Hallcox, LaDonna Myers, and Stanley Hall

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Nashville Veterans Medical Center for all their kindness and great care during their brothers illness.

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Military service will be conducted 2:00 on Saturday, May 26th, 2018at Roane Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

