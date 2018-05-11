Road reconstruction coming to Tennessee Ave. in Oak Ridge

(City of Oak Ridge press release) A road reconstruction project affecting Tennessee Avenue is scheduled to begin toward the end of May 2018. Adams and Sons, Inc., working under contract for the City of Oak Ridge, will reconstruct a portion of Tennessee Avenue beginning 400 feet east of its intersection with New York Avenue down to its intersection with Michigan Avenue.

The contractor’s notice to proceed will become effective Monday, May 21. Onsite activity will begin shortly thereafter, but construction signs may be placed earlier. The Public Works Department will use this project as an opportunity to replace the existing 1940s-era water main along Tennessee Avenue, in addition to making curb, gutter and sidewalk repairs.

Road reconstruction, as opposed to resurfacing, is required when large portions of the subgrade is known to be substandard. Unfortunately, reconstruction of this roadway will have a direct impact on the businesses and residents along the affected portion of Tennessee Avenue. Some of this impact will include the roadway being reduced to one lane of traffic, the road being closed to through traffic, and/or short-term temporary blockage of driveways. The contractor will make every effort to maintain local access; however, portions of the road will have to be closed and detours will be necessary.

When crews and equipment move from one location to another, the contractor and City personnel onsite will advise local businesses as traffic patterns change. Periodic updates will also be posted on the City’s website and the City of Oak Ridge Government Facebook page. Once work is complete, this portion of Tennessee Avenue will be a smooth surface.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling in and around these sections of roadway. Public Works strongly recommends that you make plans early to take alternate routes. We apologize for any inconvenience the closures may cause and appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time. Please note that the entire project is anticipated to last several months, and that all construction work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment and access issues.

We request that you communicate any questions or concerns with the contractor’s onsite superintendent or foreman, or City personnel onsite. You may also contact Public Works via email at PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov or by calling (865) 425-1875.