Home / Local News / Report: Norris budget OK’ed on first reading

Report: Norris budget OK’ed on first reading

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 26 Views

According to the Norris Bulletin, the Norris City Council approved a new budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year on first reading by a 4-1 vote.

The adoption of a final budget is still subject to a public hearing and an approval on second reading by the Council. That hearing will be conducted on Monday, June 11 at 6 PM prior to the June Council meeting.

If the budget is adopted in its present form, the Bulletin reports that it will be a balanced budget with projected revenues slightly exceeding projected expenses, the consequence of which would be no increase in property taxes for the coming year.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

South Clinton Inclusive Playground Initiative

The Clinton City Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Milly’s Wings is bringing an inclusive …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.