Report: Norris budget OK’ed on first reading

According to the Norris Bulletin, the Norris City Council approved a new budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year on first reading by a 4-1 vote.

The adoption of a final budget is still subject to a public hearing and an approval on second reading by the Council. That hearing will be conducted on Monday, June 11 at 6 PM prior to the June Council meeting.

If the budget is adopted in its present form, the Bulletin reports that it will be a balanced budget with projected revenues slightly exceeding projected expenses, the consequence of which would be no increase in property taxes for the coming year.