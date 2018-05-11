Home / Community Bulletin Board / REMINDER: ORFD, ORPD holding car seat checkpoint Saturday

REMINDER: ORFD, ORPD holding car seat checkpoint Saturday

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board, Featured

(ORFD/ORPD joint press release) The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are hosting a child passenger seat checkpoint on Saturday, May 12, 2018. The event is free and open to the public.

The checkpoint will be held at Oak Ridge Fire Department Station #2, located at 609 Oak Ridge Turnpike (near Home Depot). Parents and caregivers are invited to stop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with no need to pre-register.

During the event, child car seats will be checked for any manufacturer recalls and be examined for proper installation by certified technicians. Crews will also distribute educational materials about car seats.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital advises anyone planning to attend a car seat inspection to be sure to bring your car seat instruction booklet and vehicle owner’s manual. Also, to make the process more efficient, please install your child restraint seat to the best of your ability before attending the inspection.

Additional car seat checkpoints will be scheduled throughout 2018. For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504 or the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520.

