Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: Kids Fish Free June 9th in Norris
Little boys suited up in life jackets are ready to take a boat ride during the 2017 Kids Fish Free Day.

Reminder: Kids Fish Free June 9th in Norris

Jim Harris 3 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 33 Views

(CRCTU)  The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host Kids Fish Free Day on Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miller Island Boat Access on River Road in Norris. The activities are open to all children and admission is free.

Participants will be fishing, tying flies, riding in boats, eating hot dogs and signing up for door prizes. Kids Fish Free Day coincides with Tennessee Free Fishing Day, so no fishing licenses are required.

TVA and the TWRA are also participating.

Volunteers of all sorts are needed, especially those who can bring a boat.

Anyone who can be there and assist in this worthwhile event or provide a boat can contact Dick Geiger by email at geiger3892@gmail.com or by phone at (865) 599-2604.

Volunteers will start about 8:15 a.m. Jobs include teaching the basics of bait fishing, spin fishing, fly fishing and fly tying, plus taking the kids on boat rides; volunteers are also needed for registration, hot dog cooking, suiting up children in waders and other support jobs. Fishing equipment will be available for loan to children who don’t have any.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

YARD SALE AT MOUNT HARMONY BAPTIST CHURCH

Mount Harmony Baptist Church will have a Yard Sale Friday June 1st and Saturday June 2nd starting …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.