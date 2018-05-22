Reminder: Kids Fish Free June 9th in Norris

(CRCTU) The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host Kids Fish Free Day on Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miller Island Boat Access on River Road in Norris. The activities are open to all children and admission is free.

Participants will be fishing, tying flies, riding in boats, eating hot dogs and signing up for door prizes. Kids Fish Free Day coincides with Tennessee Free Fishing Day, so no fishing licenses are required.

TVA and the TWRA are also participating.

Volunteers of all sorts are needed, especially those who can bring a boat.

Anyone who can be there and assist in this worthwhile event or provide a boat can contact Dick Geiger by email at geiger3892@gmail.com or by phone at (865) 599-2604.

Volunteers will start about 8:15 a.m. Jobs include teaching the basics of bait fishing, spin fishing, fly fishing and fly tying, plus taking the kids on boat rides; volunteers are also needed for registration, hot dog cooking, suiting up children in waders and other support jobs. Fishing equipment will be available for loan to children who don’t have any.